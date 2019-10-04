Oshiomhole states only condition for borders to be opened

Adams Oshiomole, has said that Nigerian borders with neighbouring countries should remain closed until they comply with ECOWAS protocols, which they have all signed.

Oshiomole stated this when he paid a solidarity visit to the office of the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, retired Col. Hameed Ali on Thursday in Abuja.

He explained that his party is strongly in support of the border closure and all other reforms being carried out by the service.

Oshiomhole said the border closure had boosted the nation’s revenue and also reduced the rate of insecurity in the country…and also stopped the importation of expired rice to the country.