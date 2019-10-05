Love in focus as Jehovahs Witnesses hold 2019 Convention

Love is the focal point of this year’s conventions of Jehovahs Witnesses holding in several cities across Nigeria.

In Ibadan, the convention series is already on from Friday, October 4, at the Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at Ifatumo Village, along Lalupon-Ejioku road, Ibadan. The three-day conventions featuring the theme Love Never Fails will be concluded in the city on Sunday, December 15. The conventions will be held in English, Nigerian Sign Language and Yoruba.

In Akure, the convention series will start on Friday, October 11, at the Assembly Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses. The three-day conventions featuring the theme, Love Never Fails, which will also be coming to Okitipupa, beginning from November 1, will be concluded in Ondo State on Sunday, December 15. The conventions will be held in English, Pidgin West Africa, and Yoruba.

These events will illustrate the positive influence that love can have to bring people together from diverse backgrounds, Gill Adekannbi, a local representative of Jehovahs Witnesses, said in a statement.

On the convention programme highlights, Adekannbi said: The convention programme will examine how Bible principles help people in practical ways. The Friday programme will address how love can help people surmount obstacles such as a troubled upbringing, chronic illness, or poverty. Saturdays programme will consider how Bible principles help husbands, wives, and children to show love for one another. Sundays programme will include a public Bible discourse entitled True Love in a Hate-Filled WorldWhere? that will address overcoming prejudice and hatred.

The statement stressed that conventions of Jehovahs Witnesses are free to the public and that no collections are taken.

It noted that Love Never Fails is one of the largest global conventions in 2019, spanning six continents and over 200 countries and presented in over 400 languages. A complete programme schedule, a video about conventions of Jehovahs Witnesses, times and locations for these public conventions can be found on the official website of Jehovahs Witnesses, jw.org, the statement said.

2018 Statistics about Jehovahs Witnesses

8,579,909: Jehovahs Witnesses worldwide

240: Lands where Jehovahs Witnesses worship

119,954: Congregations of Jehovahs Witnesses worldwide

20,329,317: Peak attendance at meetings of Jehovahs Witnesses worldwide

975: Languages featured on jw.org, the official website of Jehovahs Witnesses