Traders Beware: Lagos task force to clear these 7 B/stops from Oct 11

Lagos State Government is set to clear traders, transporters and others obstructing traffic in Iyana Ipaja bus stop, Ikotun bus stop, Oyingbo, Yaba, Ketu, Ikorodu roundabout and Lekki/Ajah area.

A 7 day ultimatus has been given and at the expiration of the deadline, enforcement would begin immediately to decongest the areas in a bid to free up traffic.

The abatement notice becomes effective from Friday,4th October and will expire on Friday,11th October 2019.