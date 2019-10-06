Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Keyamo appoints TM as media aide

Celebrated celebrity and investigative journalist Tunde Moshood has been appointed as the Special Assistant to Honourable Minister of State for Labour, Barr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) on Media and Communications.
TM as he is affectionately called is the publisher of popular weekly celebrity newsmagazine, Enquirer.

Tunde, is a thoroughbred celebrity journalist  and a crack, hardworking and courageous reporter, whose professionalism spans about two decades.

Before starting his own publication, Tunde had edited Fame Weekly, between 2003 and 2006, having handled the magazine’s society pages for years.

Tunde obtained B.A Communications Arts at the Lagos State University (LASU) in 2003. He was the editor of the school’s magazine

