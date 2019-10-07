Adesina for re-election as AfDB President

Dr Akinwunmi Adesina had been nominated by president Buhari for re-election as the President of African Development Bank (AfDB).

The former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development thanked the Buhari for the opportunity.

Akinwunmi, who in 2015 became the first-ever Nigerian to be elected President of the bank since its establishment in 1964, noted that Nigeria had invested so much in him.

Akinwunmi said: “In my four years as President, we have connected 16 million people to electricity, provided 70 million people with improved agricultural technologies to achieve food security.

“We have also given nine million people access to finance from private sector companies, provided 55 million people with access to improved transport, and 31 million people with access to water and sanitation.

“In all, 181 million people have directly benefited from our investments.

“I am proud of all my staff and the Board of Directors whose hard work and relentless support have helped make this happen.

“The African Development Bank has continued to maintain its global AAA rating. Last year, the bank was rated the 4th most transparent institution globally.”

He observed that despite all the AFDB’s achievements, there is still much to do.