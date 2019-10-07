FG accused of splitting ASUU, CONUA is breakaway faction

Congress of University Academic (CONUA),a faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is gaining momentum, seeking registration.

Federal Government have been accused of throwing spanners on the works of ASUU with the faction.

But the Federal Ministry of Education said it had no hand in the formation or running of any parallel union under the ministry

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, also said the Federal Government was looking at the application submitted by CONUA.

Although the minister confirmed the group was not registered yet, he noted that he had asked a committee to look into the application

Members of the faction – Congress of University Academic (CONUA) – from five varsities rose from a three-day national stakeholders’ meeting at the weekend in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

At the meeting were CONUA members from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU); Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE); Federal University, Lokoja; Kwara State University, Malete, Ilorin and Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo State.

National Coordinator of the new union, Niyi Ismaheel, said the lecturers decided to form the new group in order to redefine unionism and to restore peace and stability in the varsities.

The ASUU National President, Ogunyemi, said some lecturers who were sanctioned by the union about two years ago had decided to kick against the sanctions by forming a parallel group.