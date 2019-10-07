Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

FG accused of splitting ASUU, CONUA is breakaway faction

Younews Ng October 7, 2019 Business, Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 29 Views

Congress of University Academic (CONUA),a faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is gaining  momentum, seeking registration.

Federal Government have been accused of throwing spanners on the works of ASUU with the faction.

But the Federal Ministry of Education said  it had no hand in the formation or running of any parallel union under the ministry

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris  Ngige,  also said  the Federal Government was looking at the application submitted by CONUA.

Although the minister confirmed the group was not registered yet, he noted that he had asked a committee to look into the application

Members of the faction – Congress of University Academic (CONUA) – from five varsities rose from a three-day national stakeholders’ meeting at the weekend in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

At the meeting were CONUA members from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU); Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE); Federal University, Lokoja; Kwara State University, Malete, Ilorin and Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo State.

National Coordinator of the new union,  Niyi Ismaheel, said the lecturers decided to form the new group in order to redefine unionism and to restore peace and stability in the varsities.

The ASUU National President,  Ogunyemi, said  some lecturers  who were sanctioned by the union about two years ago had decided to kick against the sanctions by forming a parallel group.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Adesina for re-election as AfDB President

Dr Akinwunmi Adesina had been nominated by president Buhari for re-election as the President of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.