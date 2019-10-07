FG repositions civil service, 254 senior officials affected

Anxiety is palpable in Abuja ,as the Federal Government repositions the civil service for efficient service delivery. It involves mass redeployment of senior government officials across ministries, departments and agencies.

A total of 254 top government officials from Salary Grade Levels 15 to 17 are affected in the exercise..74 directors; 85 deputy directors and 95 assistant directors are affected.

In the federal civil service, workers on the SGL 17 are directors; those on the SGL 16 are deputy directors while those on the SGL 15 are assistant directors.

“All handover and takeover processes should be completed on or before Friday October 11, 2019.

The circular was addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; the Deputy Chief of Staff, Ade Ipaye; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; all ministers, all ministers of state and all permanent secretaries.