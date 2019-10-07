Hon. Gwampo, Taraba Deputy Speaker impeached

Taraba State House of Assembly has impeached its Deputy Speaker Hon. Mohammed Gwampo.

Gwampo who represents Yorro State constituency was impeached at a plenary session on Monday.

The House also elected Hon. Charles Maijankai of Karim Lamido I State constituency as the new Deputy Speaker.

Maijankai until his election as the new Deputy Speaker was the Majority Leader of the House.

The motion for the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker was moved by the former Majority Leader, Hon. Albasu Kunini, of Lau State constituency