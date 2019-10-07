Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Hon. Gwampo, Taraba Deputy Speaker impeached

Younews Ng October 7, 2019 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 48 Views

Taraba State House of Assembly has impeached its Deputy Speaker Hon. Mohammed Gwampo.

Gwampo who represents Yorro State constituency was impeached at a plenary session on Monday.

The House also elected Hon. Charles Maijankai of Karim Lamido I State constituency as the new Deputy Speaker.

Maijankai until his election as the new Deputy Speaker was the Majority Leader of the House.

The motion for the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker was moved by the former Majority Leader, Hon. Albasu Kunini, of Lau State constituency

 

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Adesina for re-election as AfDB President

Dr Akinwunmi Adesina had been nominated by president Buhari for re-election as the President of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.