Mercy is BBNaija winner, gets N60m

Mercy has emerged winner of the Big Brother Nigeria (#BBNaija) reality show otherwise known as ‘Pepper Dem’ edition. She thus became the first woman to win the reality show.

The show started 99 days earlier with 21 housemates on June 30 but only five of them – Mercy, Mike, Frodd, Omashola and Seyi – were the last five standing as at the time the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Echendu stepped into the house around 8pm Nigerian Time.

The first of the last five contestants to be evicted was Seyi (Oluwaseyi Awolowo), followed by Omatshola (Omashola Kola Oburoh), and Frodd (Chukwuemeka Okoye) in that order.

That left Mike Edwards, CEO and a professional athlete who owns the first Black-owned cigar line in the United Kingdom called Aireyys, and 26-year-old Mercy Eke from Imo State, a video vixen and businesswoman based in Lagos, as the last two housemates standing.

In the end, Mercy emerged winner, carting home the hefty N60 million prize money at stake.

The grand finale was spiced up with live performances by Nigerian afropop singer star Tiwa Savage, hip-hop star MI Abaga and reggae-dancehall star Patoranking