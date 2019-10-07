Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Tacha begs BBN winner, Mercy “Let it be bygone, pls, let’s hang out ?

October 7, 2019

Tacha who was disqualified as a result of physical violence on Mercy during a heated argument, has describe Mercy  the winner of BBN as a ‘super amazing human being.’

“Our relationship may not have been as close and as interesting as it should have been due to obvious reasons of being alike and trying to avoid having one or two clashes here and there.

But that doesn’t stop you from being the super amazing human being that you are. The game remains the game.

“Everything that happened back in the house stays and remains there. You are an amazing human and you deserve the best out of life. Lambo Lambo! I wish you all the best and I wish we can kick back and hang out after the show,” Tacha said.

 

