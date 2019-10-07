Unlike ASUU, we’re for constructive criticism – CONUA,.. plus 7 things

All things being equal, the 41-year-old Academic Staff Union of Universities now has a rival, a split or breakaway with the formation of a new union, the Congress of University Academics.

Lecturers from five universities in the country announced the formation of CONUA in Ile-Ife on Saturday..and they are promising these 7 things

(1) The new union would form a new approach of engagement in addressing the welfare of its members

(2) To put to an end “the unnecessary wasting of student’s academic time as a result of frequent strike action.”

(3) Ensure a stable academic calendar in order to improve quality of education in the country’s ivory towers. We need to be able to predict academic session.

(4) We also need to be in tune with modern realities. Our union will approach the matter of engagement with all stakeholders in an engaging manner to have a common ground for moving forward.”

(5) Our union is not anti-government, if government and by extension, administrators of universities are doing well, we will let the world know and we will quickly knock them, provide alternative constructive criticism and take them to task where they are not doing well.

(6) We will not wait for them to make mistakes before we intervene. We have vision and will provide ahead what can be done to have better results. If that is done we are sure we will have a better way to move forward.

(7) The new group was formed because of the need for new approach in handling issues affecting universities across the country