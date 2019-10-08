Crisis rocks APC over positions..Chairmen ,Govs angry

State chairmen of the All Progressives Congress are threatening a showdown with the national leadership of the party over recent appointments at the federal and state levels.

The state chairmen were becoming frustrated over the failure of the leadership of the party to reward loyal party members with appointments.

As the chairmen expressed their grievances , the governors elected on the platform of the party too are warning that the internal crisis in the APC .may destroy the party and the political process.

The renewed agitation of the chairmen followed the expiration of a 10-day ultimatum issued to the National Working Committee of the party under the leadership of the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.