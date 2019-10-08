Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Crisis rocks APC over positions..Chairmen ,Govs angry

Younews Ng October 8, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 43 Views

State chairmen of the All Progressives Congress are threatening a showdown with  the national leadership of the party over recent appointments at the federal and state levels.

The state  chairmen were becoming  frustrated over the failure  of the  leadership of the party to reward loyal party members with appointments.

As the chairmen expressed their grievances , the governors elected on the platform of the party too are warning that the internal crisis in the APC .may destroy the party and the political  process.

The renewed agitation of the chairmen followed the expiration of a 10-day ultimatum issued to the National Working Committee of the party under the leadership of the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

