EFCC goes after govs organising flambouyant Owambe parties

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has said the commission is prepared to come after some serving governors who are fond of organising Owamnbe parties with security votes.

He also observed that some of the governors were maintaining low profile to avoid attracting the attention of the anti-graft agencies.

“They know whenever the governors contravened the law, EFCC would come after them, as they were always on the commission’s radar, both within and outside the country.

“EFCC is all eyes and ears. Wherever and whenever they organise such ostentatious parties, they will be fished out and prosecuted, be it within or outside the country,” Magu said.

He added that the commission had recorded tremendous achievements through its whistle blowing policy.

“Whistle blowing is working very well and we are paying. What delays the payments sometimes are the rudiments of the courts,” he said.