BBN winner,Mercy, receives N25m SUV & N30m cheque

A brand new N25 million Innoson Motors sport utility vehicle (SUV) and a cheque of N30 million has been presented to Mercy.

The presentation took place at the MultiChoice office and venue of the Big Brother House in Ilupeju, Lagos.

Mercy, who made history by becoming the first female winner of BBN, thanked the organisers and sponsors of the event. She also thanked her family and fans.

“I’m overwhelmed, I’m lost for words,” she said.

When asked about her plans, Mercy said she was going to push her fashion brand, M & M.

Mercy said her controversial housemate, Tacha, who was evicted when they fought, remained her friend.