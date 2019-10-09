Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BBN winner,Mercy, receives N25m SUV & N30m cheque

Younews Ng October 9, 2019 Celebrity, Events, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 56 Views

A brand new N25 million Innoson Motors sport utility vehicle (SUV) and a cheque of N30 million has been presented to Mercy.

The presentation took place at the MultiChoice office and venue of the Big Brother House in Ilupeju, Lagos.

Mercy, who made history by becoming the first female winner of BBN, thanked the organisers and sponsors of the event. She also thanked her family and fans.

“I’m overwhelmed, I’m lost for words,” she said.

When asked about her plans, Mercy said she was going to push her fashion brand, M & M.

Mercy said her controversial housemate, Tacha, who was evicted when they fought, remained her friend.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Delta Gov, says no apology for appointing daughter as aide

The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has said that he has no apologies for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.