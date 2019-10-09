Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Buhari meets new economic team that replaced Osinbajo’s team,..lists roles

Recently constituted Economic Advisory Council have direct access to President Buhari, and the Chairman may,  request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises.

These were disclosed ,as PMB met with them today behind close door

The functions of EAC, chaired by Prof. Doyin Salami, include fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the EAC, which was constituted on September 16, replaced the Economic Management Team, headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President.

