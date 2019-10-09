Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Ikeja Discos, 7 other power distributors’ licences to be withdrawn

October 9, 2019

The Federal Government may cancel the licences of eight power distribution companies as the Discos breached some provisions of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act in July 2019.

According to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, the eight power firms include Abuja, Benin, Enugu and Ikeja Discos.

Others are  Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt and Yola Discos.

In a notice posted on its website on The power sector regulator said it intended to cancel licences issued to the eight Discos pursuant to Section 74 of the EPSR Act.

The commission “therefore requires each of them (Discos) to show cause in writing within 60 days from the date of receipt of this notice as to why their licences should not be cancelled in accordance with section 74 of EPSRA.”

Further analysis of the notice showed that the eight Discos failed to meet the expected remittance threshold for the month of July 2019 billing cycle to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading company.

Three other the Discos remitted 10 per cent during the period, while the highest remittance was 40 per cent, as they all fell short of the expected minimum remittance stipulated by NERC.

