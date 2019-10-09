Lady who exposed UNILAG/ Foursquare man receives Death Threats

Kiki Mordi, the BBC journalist responsible for the undercover investigation into sexual harassment in universities, says she has received subtle threats since the report went viral.

According to Mordi, who was inspired by her personal experience which saw her dropping out of the University and yet to become a graduate, she is not bothered by those threats.

Before embarking on this project, the team prayed a lot and also sang because it helped to calm the nerves. But I had to go through the trainings I received over and over again because I wanted to get it right.

The biggest goal of this work was to be louder than the aggressor because sexual harassment is very loud. I wanted it to be silenced.

I am happy that a lot is changing already since the documentary was release and I can confirm to you that one of the lecturers at the University of Lagos caught sexually harassing a prospective student has been dismissed by the institution.