Sex for Grades UNILAG lecturer attempts suicide, hospitalized

University of Lagos (UNILAG) lecturer caught up in the BBC Africa Eye ‘Sex for Grades’ expose is said to have been hospitalized following a suicide attempt last night.

The viral documentary caught on tape the UNILAG lecturer, Dr Boniface Igbenehue who doubled as a pastor at Foursquare Gospel Church asking for sexual favours from an undercover journalist who posed as a 17-year-old minor seeking admission in the school.

Another Nigerian website Naijaland.com reported that a close family friend of Dr Boniface as having confirmed the attempted suicide story.

Dr. Boniface was reportedly found almost lifeless on the floor in the late hours of Monday evening with bubbles in his mouth before he was rushed to Reddington Hospital