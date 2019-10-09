Wole Soyinka Centre calls for entries, introduces online app

The centre has introduced online application option for some categories of the award for this edition.

The award, which is an annual programme of WSCIJ, seeks to honour journalism works with focus on public and/or corporate corruption, human rights abuses, or failure of regulatory agencies, published or aired between October 4, 2018 and October 3, 2019.

This year, applicants for the Television, Radio and Online categories of the award can put in their entries through an online application process, said a statement yesterday by the centre’s Coordinator Motunrayo Alaka.

The other three categories requiring hard copy submission, given the nature of entry processing, are the Print, Photography and Editorial Cartoon.

The statement said received entries will be collated, using the award-coding system and assessed by a panel of media experts and related professionals with good understanding of investigative reporting.

The judges’ board would broadly score submitted stories based on quality of investigation, evidence, human rights elements, ethical reportage, courage, individual creativity, public interest, impact and quality of presentation.

The deadline for the submission of entries is Thursday, October 24, 2019 by 4 p.m.

All hardcopy entries must be submitted to the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism office, Second Floor, 18A Abiodun Sobajo Street, Off Lateef Jakande Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos, the statement said.

More details of the criteria for the call for entries can be found on the WSCIJ website – www.wscij.org.

The WSCIJ has, since October 2005, rewarded, promoted and encouraged the development of the culture of investigative reporting in the Nigerian media through the award, which has had thirteen editions and ninety-one finalists.