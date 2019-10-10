3rd time around, Jonathan visits Buhari

Former President Goodluck Jonathan Thursday in Abuja visited President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House.

Thursday’s visit is the third time that Mr Jonathan is visiting Mr Buhari at the Villa.

Former president who was driven into the Presidential Villa at about 2.58pm, was received by State House Chief of Protocol, Lawan Kazaure, before walking into the waiting hands of the president in his office.

However, the closed-door meeting was so brief as it did not last for more than 10 minutes, before the former president came out of Buhari’s office, entered into his car and was driven off.