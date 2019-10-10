Akin Fadeyi Foundation Set To Launch FLAG’IT App Against Corruption

The Akin Fadeyi Foundation, Conveners of the Corruption Not In My Country Project, are set to launch a new mobile and web application device designed to empower Nigerians to report corruption on October 10, 2019 at the ShehuYar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

With FLAG’IT App, citizens shall be able to report and document their experiences around corruption and engage with government officials on issues bordering service delivery and corrupt practices across the country. The App also has a feature for documenting positive stories about credible and and outstanding public Officers.

The Report-Corruption-App, called FLAG’IT, a project initiated by the Akin Fadeyi Foundation is funded by the John.D and Catharine. T. MacArthur Foundation to further promote anti-corruption fight in Nigeria by working with public institutions to open up their processes for transparency, accountability and excellent service delivery.

In announcing this forthcoming unveiling of the App, Founder and Executive Director, Akin Fadeyi Foundation, Mr. Akin Fadeyi said, “We are trying to explore a technology-driven approach and empower citizens’ to report corruption. Through this, we hope to stimulate accountability and inspire confidence in our public institutions. The FLAG’IT App is a valuable tool in our ambitious quest for a corrupt-free public service.

We, therefore, implore Nigerians to download FLAG’IT after the launching from October 10 and work with us in demanding for transparent and accountable institutions in our anti-corruption fight”.