Buhari carpets World Bank, IMF, other for inaccurate figure on Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has carpeted the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other foreign bodies for reeling out inaccurate figures about Nigeria economy.

The president who made this statement shortly after meeting with the presidential economic advisory council (EAC) on Wednesday, urged the council on the need to prioritise primary data, stating that statistics from the foreign bodies are not a representation of the facts on ground.

“Most of the statistics quoted about Nigeria are developed abroad by the World Bank, IMF and other foreign bodies. Some of the statistics we get relating to Nigeria are wild estimates and bear little relation to the facts on the ground.

“This is disturbing as it implies, we are not fully aware of what is happening in our own country.

“We can only plan realistically when we have reliable data. As you are aware, as a government, we prioritised agriculture as a critical sector to create jobs and bring prosperity to our rural communities.”

The World Bank and other international agencies had continued to provide statistic about Nigeria.

For example in April, the World Bank said Nigeria’s economy has performed below par since 1995.