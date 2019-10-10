The court, presided over by Justice Jane Iyang, gave the directive to a former Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, in a case he filed against the party, challenging the primary election that led to the emergence of Lyon.

Justice Iyang granted the exparte motion for substituted service and three other reliefs sought by Lokpobiri, who was an aspirant in the party’s September 4 primary election.

She ordered that Lyon be served by pasting the service on the campaign secretariat along Isaac Boro Expressway, while INEC’s copy should be pasted on its secretariat along Swali Road.