Gov Fayemi proposes scrapping of Senate !

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the governor of Ekiti state, is proposing unicameral legislature, bare a week after Rochas Okorocha of APC also recommended one senator per state.

He said this at the just concluded 25th edition of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group conference, the governor said Nigeria has to look into the size of government.

“We do need to look at the size of government in Nigeria and I am an advocate of a unicameral legislature. What we really need is the house of representatives because that is what represents,” he said.

“You have three senators from little Ekiti and you have three senators from Lagos state. It’s a no-brainer that it’s unequal, I guess the principle is not proportionality but that if you are a state, you get it automatically but I think that we can do away with that. There are several things that we can do away within the governmnt.