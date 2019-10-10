Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Sanwo Olu : From Nov I’ll suprise Lagosians with roads construction

October 10, 2019

“Appreciate the concerns of Lagosians, we are with you. l wiill continue to appeal.”

These are words of Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, today Thursday at PEBEC function in Lagos.

He appealed to Lagosians for patience over the bad state of roads in the state saying the continuous rainfall since he was sworn-in about four months ago is slowing down rehabilitation/palliative work on the roads.

Thumbing his chest he said “We will do roads enmasse immediately after the rain, l believe complain may even come in by that time that we are doing too many roads at a time.”

 

