Journalist, Dele Agekameh, 60, dies of kidney failure

Younews Ng October 12, 2019 Business, Celebrity, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 17 Views

Dele Agekameh, died of kidney related illness on Friday , October 10,YouNews gsthered.
His last article published same day was entitled ..Farewell to DG Lakanu, a super cop.
Bold and courageous, Dele wrote about death in 2014 when his friend Dimgba Igwe died..

“Dimgba lived. Now, he is dead. Stone dead. Never to move either his limbs or fingers again to write the beautiful prose that stood him out in the firmament of journalism in Nigeria.

“How cruel death is, the monster that devour both the young and the old at will! The dead do not glorify death or tremble at its sight. They just walk away to eternity.

“It is the living that feels the pain, the anguish, the bereavement and sense of loss. More than a million cries or an ocean of tears can never retrieve the dead.

“As we weep and gnash our teeth in solemnity with the family, friends and acquaintances left behind by our brother and our comrade-in-arms in the fight against the buccaneers and the oppressors in our midst, we must face the stark reality that Dimgba Igwe has played his part and gone forever…

 

 

