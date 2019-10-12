Nigeria pays £250,000 to P&ID

This is authoritative, Nigeria has paid £250,000 to Process and Industrial Developments Limited as ordered by Justice Christopher Butcher of the Commercial Court in London on Thursday, September 26.

Justice Butcher had at the September 26 proceedings granted Nigeria leave to appeal against the $9.6bn awarded in favour of P&ID over an alleged breach of a gas supply contract tagged Gas Supply Processing Agreement.

The money was ordered to be paid to P&ID as its running cost at the September 26 hearing of the London cour

In granting the leave, the court had ordered Nigeria to pay the £250,000 cost to P&ID within 14 days., payment was made through the Central Bank of Nigeria.