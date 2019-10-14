Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

6 things about Union Bank’s $200m facility

Younews Ng October 14, 2019 Business, Celebrity, Events, News, Trending Leave a comment 48 Views

(1) Women Entrepreneurs will benefit from a $200 million facility which has been secured by Union Bank to support women-led businesses.,,and they are very happy , as they hopeful.

(2) The $200 million fund was secured by Union Bank in a partnership with sub-Saharan Africa financial services group, Atlas Mara Limited, and in agreement with Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), the United States government’s development finance institution.

(3) The fund is a 10-year term credit facilityof up to $200 million from OPIC.

(4) It is expected to be utilized to encourage digitization, lend to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and provide funding for women-led businesses.

(5) Emeka Emuwa, the bank boss is  elated with the development, as he explains that the fund was in line with the bank’s commitment in empowering women-owned businesses.

(6) This funding benefits SMEs and women and will help serve the needs of underbanked and unbanked individuals and businesses while fostering entrepreneurship and economic development across Nigeria.”

