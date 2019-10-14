Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Aisha Buhari reveals 2 things that kept away so long

Younews Ng October 14, 2019 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 37 Views

Aisha Buhari, wife of Nigeria president has said although she had observed her 6 weeks long (1) annual leave, she needed some extra time away to (2) attend to her health.

Before the advent of this administration it had always been the custom for me to take a long vacation with our children but since the President was elected and due to exigencies of duty it has not been possible.

“However this year she decided to break the jinx and spend time with them, especially since Mr President has graciously appointed Special Advisers  and Personal assistants to her.”

First Lady of Kogi, Mrs Rasheedat Bello; Wife of former Governor of  Nassarawa state, Mrs Mairo Al Makura, Chairperson of National centre for Women Development Joy Gene Nunieh; Wife of Minister for Niger Delta Affairs  Mrs Ekaetae Unoma Godswill Akpabio; D.G. Womens development centre, Mrs Mary Etta and  Senior Special Assistant office of the wife of the President, Dr Hajo Sani.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

7 serious food for thought about Buhari’s wedding rumour

Where did this fire start from? Are you also wondering ?Ooooh. whoever started it really ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.