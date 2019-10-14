Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Casemiro Denies Super Eagles Victory Over Brazil

Younews Ng October 14, 2019 Business, Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 43 Views

Brazilian forward Casemiro cut short the expectations of Nigerians who were optimistic that the Eagles would win the match.

Nigeria sustained the tempo with the 1-0 scoreline which lasted till the end of the first half.

Barely three minutes after the restart, the Real Madrid midfielder denied the Super Eagles victory with an equaliser.

On the other hand, Osimhen missed a chance of putting Nigeria on the lead again in the 52nd minute.

The 20-year-old headed on target from Villarreal midfielder Samuel Chukwueze’s cross but was promptly saved by Moraes.

While the match was ongoing, Maduka Okoye made his debut as he replaced injured Francis Uzoho while Paul Onuachu came in for Osimhen.

 

