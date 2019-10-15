Custom boss talk tough again, Court freezes accounts of 45 rice smugglers

The Comptroller-General, Nigerian Customs Service, retried Col. Hameed Ali has insisted that all import and export of goods from land borders remain partially banned until an agreement with neighbouring countries on the kind of goods that should enter and exit Nigeria,

Mainwhile,JNFederal High Court on Monday in Abuja has ordered the temporary freezing of 45 bank accounts belonging to three companies allegedly involved in smuggling of rice into Nigeria.

The CBN had applied to the court to freeze the accounts for 90 days, but the judge granted the apex bank permission to freeze the accounts for only 45 days.

But the judge said the freezing order for 45 days was subject to renewal upon an application by the CBN, should the applicant not be able to conclude its investigations within the first 45 days