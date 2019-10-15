EFCC defends arrest of 94 suspects @ ‘Yahoo-Boys’ party

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office on Monday, raided an Osogbo-based nightclub notorious for hosting parties for suspected internet fraudsters.

The raid led to the arrest of 94 suspects and confiscation of 19 exotic cars, laptops, scores of sophisticated mobile phones and other items.

Popularly known as ‘Club Secret Underground,’ the nightclub is located on the Ibadan-Iwo expressway of the Osun State capital.

Defending the mass arrest EFCC said it would be difficult to identify a particular suspect, hence the decision to apprehend all those present for profiling.

Screening would expose those with cases to answer based on the evidence obtained from their phones and the documents found on them.

“People were many at the club, so you have to arrest them and then carry out a screening. Our screening is not manual; it is an evidence-based investigation which will be based on what we find on them (suspects).

“It is also possible that those that our intelligence didn’t identify initially may also be part of those perpetrating the crime and they may be identified based on the evidence found on them.

“The commission will know those who were part of the cyber scammers. We are going to do a screening and that was why we didn’t release the names and photographs of those we arrested

The wee-hour operation was sequel to an intelligence report hinting that the suspected internet fraudsters were organising a night party for Sunday, October 13 during which some of them intended to celebrate their loots.

A discreet operation on the club had earlier been carried out to ascertain the authenticity of the intelligence, the confirmation of which led to the mega raid effected