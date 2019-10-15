Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Enugu airport may be closed, Igbo leaders plead with Buhari on Thursday

Younews Ng October 15, 2019 Celebrity, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 60 Views

South-East Governors’ Forum   has resolved to meet President Muhammadu Buhari over the closure of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, as well as the welfare of the people in the region,and of course 2023 presidency.

The Minister of Aviation,  Hadi Sirika, last week said that N10bn was needed   to  rehabilitate  the runway and fix other things at the airport.

After the meeting with Ohanaeze Ndigbo, religious leaders and South-East National Assembly Caucus in Enugu, the Chairman of the forum, David Umahi, said they had  resolved to  meet  with Buhari  following  fears that  the airport could be abandoned.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

EFCC defends arrest of 94 suspects @ ‘Yahoo-Boys’ party

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office on Monday, raided ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.