Enugu airport may be closed, Igbo leaders plead with Buhari on Thursday

South-East Governors’ Forum has resolved to meet President Muhammadu Buhari over the closure of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, as well as the welfare of the people in the region,and of course 2023 presidency.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, last week said that N10bn was needed to rehabilitate the runway and fix other things at the airport.

After the meeting with Ohanaeze Ndigbo, religious leaders and South-East National Assembly Caucus in Enugu, the Chairman of the forum, David Umahi, said they had resolved to meet with Buhari following fears that the airport could be abandoned.