Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Fight in Aso Rock shows Buhari’s presidency is weak – PDP

Younews Ng October 15, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 58 Views

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the dirty public fight between the First Lady, Aisha Buhari and President Muhammadu Buhari’s cousins, over rooms in the Presidential villa, as disgraceful and further underlines the managerial ineptitude and leadership failures of the Buhari Presidency.

According to PDP, the feud further uncovers the impunity, disorderliness and vanity that pervade the Buhari Presidency and how the once serious and productive seat of power has been turned into a house of comedy and an overcrowded quarter for illegal occupants.

“Nigerians can now see why it has become difficult for our nation to witness any stability or progress under the Buhari Presidency and why the Buhari-led Federal Government has been bedeviled by confusion, infighting, policy flip-flops, statutory violations, promotion of violence, ingrained corruption and administrative indolence while millions of Nigerians wallow in poverty and neglect.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

ECOWAS Court orders Federal Government to pay N10m compensation to dismissed soldier

For the violation of his right to work, a dismissed soldier of the Nigerian Army, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.