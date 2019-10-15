Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lagos magistrates get 50 cars

Younews Ng October 15, 2019 Business, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 41 Views

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has  presented 50 KIA cars to magistrates.

Sanwo-Olu, who made the presentation at Ikeja High Court premises, said his decision to make life  comfortable for officials of the state judiciary was in recognition of their critical roles in the interpretation and application of laws for the maintenance of peaceful co-existence of the people.

The Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba expresed appreciation to the governor for making his promise a reality, describing it as “a promise kept”.

He maintained that the vehicles were long overdue to the magistrates, who had waited since 2010 for them.

