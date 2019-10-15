Lagos magistrates get 50 cars

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has presented 50 KIA cars to magistrates.

Sanwo-Olu, who made the presentation at Ikeja High Court premises, said his decision to make life comfortable for officials of the state judiciary was in recognition of their critical roles in the interpretation and application of laws for the maintenance of peaceful co-existence of the people.

The Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba expresed appreciation to the governor for making his promise a reality, describing it as “a promise kept”.

He maintained that the vehicles were long overdue to the magistrates, who had waited since 2010 for them.