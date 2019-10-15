Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Sanwo-Olu presents award to Nigeria’s Best Teacher

Younews Ng October 15, 2019 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 35 Views

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu presents a plaque to Nigeria’s Best Teacher Mrs. Iyabo Elusakin of Oriwu Senior Model College, Ikorodu at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, today.
Earlier this month three teachers of Lagos State -Elusaki Iyabo, Ikuseyidunmi Pius and Adeniyi Oluwasegun – have won the 2019 President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award, PTSEA.

the award ceremony held at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

These awards were given to the teachers and the schools for their exemplary performance in the education sector in commemoration of the global World Teachers’ Day.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

2 reasons why Buhari divorced 1st wife

As Aisha Buhari’s on the front lane of news, trending over roforofo fight with Daura ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.