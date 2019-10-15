Sanwo-Olu presents award to Nigeria’s Best Teacher

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu presents a plaque to Nigeria’s Best Teacher Mrs. Iyabo Elusakin of Oriwu Senior Model College, Ikorodu at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, today.

Earlier this month three teachers of Lagos State -Elusaki Iyabo, Ikuseyidunmi Pius and Adeniyi Oluwasegun – have won the 2019 President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award, PTSEA.

the award ceremony held at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

These awards were given to the teachers and the schools for their exemplary performance in the education sector in commemoration of the global World Teachers’ Day.