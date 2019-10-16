Angry Nigerians move against N3.000 ID fee, 8 points against

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on Tuesday disclosed that the renewal of the National Identity Card will cost N3,000 and replacement of the card if lost will cost N5,000.

NIMC also said that applicants who wish to renew their card can visit any NIMC office with the required documents to obtain their card.

This announcement did not go down well with many Nigerians..

(1) Many are fuming, questioning why the National Identification card will need to be renewed after the acquisition.The question is: should a National ID card expired in the first place ???

(2) Others mocked the decision of NIMC noting that they have yet to get the card years after applying for it, let alone have cause to renew it.

“Have applied for it since 2013 and I haven’t gotten the card, meanwhile you guys are talking about renewal.

Now I believed something is actually wrong with our system in this country

(3) The new National ID Card fees is seen as, much load puts on already overburdened Nigerians. Just after vat increase..Charges on national ID card is a clear indication we are in a MESS, we are being charged on POS transactions, charged for both cash withdrawals and deposits at certain amounts, VAT increase of 7.5%. The hope is that things don’t get worst.

(4) The ID and Voters card carries same data , while they beg you to get one, they bill you to get the other.

(5) Most people still use temporary NID slips? But the agency has the nerve to extort Nigerians even when they haven’t done their own job.

(6). Of what benefit is it for people to be wasting 10% of their minimum wages for renewal and over 15% on replacement?

Yet they find it difficult to pay minimum wage. Why are they throwing everything all at once at us if not for extortion?

(7) The question here is, How many people have gotten their National ID card?

Someone like me I registered mine since 2012 uptill now I’ve not gotten mine. Nigeria is really a Joke.