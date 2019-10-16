Nobody is hungry in Nigeria, N30 meal in Kano is satisfying

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, on Monday, said Nigeria was producing enough food to feed itself and send to neighbouring countries.

He described the cry by some Nigerians of hunger in the land as laughable, insisting that there was no hunger in Nigeria.

The minister, who spoke at a press briefing to mark the 2019 World Food Day in Abuja, said, “I think we are producing enough to feed ourselves. I think there is no hunger in Nigeria; there could be inconveniences.”

“When people talk about hunger I laugh because they do not know hunger. If you go to other countries you will see what hunger is.

“Food in Nigeria is fairly cheap compared to other countries. In kano for instance, you can eat N30 worth of food and be satisfied. So, we should be thankful that we can feed ourselves and we have relatively cheap food in this country,” he said.