35 pilgrims burnt to death in Mecca, 4 hospitalised

Thirty five pilgrilms were burned to death in the grisly traffic accident on Hijrah Road near Madinah on Wednesday evening.

Four people who sustained serious injuries were taken to hospital.

According to the report, 34 people died on the spot, while another died of his injuries in the hospital.

“The horrific accident occurred on Markaz Al-Akhal, 170 km from Madinah, when the bus, which was carrying 39 pilgrims from Riyadh, collided with a wheel loader while it was on its way from Madinah to Makkah.

“All the victims are of Asian and Arab nationalities,” the paper added.