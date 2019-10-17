Comic relief :THE ‘POPE’ & THE ‘CARDINAL’ visit Aso Rock

Jolly good fellows and friends of many years who have been jocularly making satirical points, remarks jibes and innuendoes over some years nowabout their imaginary schurch ,were on visitation to Aso Rock today.

Hold it, ..they were there to see a friend ,certainly not a member, Femi Adesina. ..and he captured the visit with all the jibes and wordings that will keep friends and teeming converts in delightful mood

“Who breezed into State House, Abuja, Thursday, October 17, 2019, sprinkling ‘holy water’ on everyone in sight, and saying God bless you, God bless you?

It was His Holiness Pope Ethelbert (11) of MoFeTo Miracle Shursh of Latter Day Scientists Worldwide and Global, Emeka Oparah. He was accompanied by Cardinal Yomi Odunuga, and the two said they were on an ecclesiastical visit to me as part of the 40 days dry fasting by His Holiness.

I offered some refreshments, and the Pope looked at it longingly, licked his lips with a look of regret on his face, and said with a wink: “You don’t subvert your own dry fasting in the presence of people. You do it in the corner of your room.”

I understood, and cleared the table.

The Pope said he was on tour of the country, praying for peace and prosperity. His car was a 2019 model Bentley, driven by Cardinal Odunuga. Six other glittering Cadillac cars followed, filled with armed men, with what looked like charms round their necks.

As I saw the duo off, I asked after Richard Akinnola, co-founder of the Shursh. The Pope shot me a murderous look, and told me that Akinnola was long excommunicated. He added that after his 40 days dry fasting, he would receive fresh powers from above, and he would be able to deal with some people clinically. His first victim? You guessed right. Richard Akinnola.

Only God knows who will first lock the other inside a bottle between the two.”