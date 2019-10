All candidates wishing to take the 2020 UTME must have the National Identification Number (NIN).

Prospective candidates are urged to visit the nearest @nimc_ng office for their capturing.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has said it is serious about this decision…. only candidates with the National Identity Number™ (NIN) will be registered for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).