2 reasons why Kogi State deputy gov was impeached

The deputy governor of Kogi State, Mr Simon Achuba, has been impeached.

Mr Achuba was impeached by members of the Kogi State House of Assembly on Friday in Lokoja, the state capital.

The Majority Leader of the House disclosed this to reporters at the premises of the Assembly complex.

(1) The committee of the Kogi government set up to look into the Iyano crises in Ibaji Local Government, made some findings that indicted the deputy governor over his actions in relation to the escalation of the crisis.

“It is our view that that deputy governor is guilty of gross misconduct and he ought to answer to and or substantiate all these allegations.”..

It was learnt that his answers were not satisfactory.

(2) The critical stance ,actions and utterances of the deputy governor in public places ,as if he is not part of the government, and his opened can of worms on Channels and AIT televisions as well as other media organisations has been viewed by many as a gross misconduct against the person of Governor Yahaya Bello and the people of the state.

“We, members of the Kogi State House of Assembly, have in the past few weeks and days watched keenly the actions and utterances of the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba.

“We view the actions, both in public and national televisions with regards to the government, the governor and other key officials of the state government, especially the allegations of crimes, financial misappropriation and non-performance levelled against them.

“It is our belief that these actions and utterances of the deputy governor amount to gross misconduct in the performance of the functions of his office,” he said.