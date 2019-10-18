Less than 48 hrs, Another tanker explosion in Onitsha

Another fire outbreak in Onitsha in the wee hour of Thursday, making it the second in less yhsn 48 hours.

It started around 3:30am in front of Bessoy Petrol station along Enugu-Onitsha expressway.It was caused by a fuel tanker which fell in that area.

It destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

Confirming the incident, the state Commissioner of Police (CP) John Abang said: “This time around the fire service responded well after they were contacted by my men.

Earlier in the week,a major fire outbreak caused by a fuel tanker explosion in the commercial city of Onitsha, killed about seven people and destroyed .

Though the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained, buildings, vehicles and other valuable properties in Omaba Phase 2 were affected as the fire ravaged through the gutter.