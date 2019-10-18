Many Nigerians can neither sing national anthem nor recite pledge – Lai Mohammed

Many Nigerians today can neither sing the national anthem nor recite the national pledge, Lai Mohammed has said.

The minister of information made the assertion in Abuja on Thursday, October 17

– According to Mohammed, most Nigerians do not obey the provisions of the country’s constitution

The minister of information, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, October 17, said many Nigerians today can neither sing the national anthem nor recite the national pledge.

Mohammed, who stated this in Abuja at the public presentation of the Mindshift Advocacy for Development Initiative, also said most Nigerians do not obey the provisions of the country’s constitution.

We gathers that the minister was represented at the programme by a director in the ministry, Samuel Soughul.

He said despite the federal government’s effort to reposition the country for greatness, few bad eggs in the society continue to constitute a clog in the wheel of progress.

Mohammed said: “I think we are making progress. I won’t say all, there are few bad eggs in our society that forming the clog in the wheel of our progress. Let’s start from basics. If you love your country, you must love anything that is associated with your country. You love your country and you love your countrymen, you love the paraphernalia of the state.

“The national anthem, some of us cannot read, cannot recite, cannot write. Is it the currency of the country, naira that we abuse? Is it the constitution that we do not obey its provisions? We have a lot to say but the future is still bright.”

According to the minister, by following the national pledge, Nigerians will not have turbulence around their homes, there will not be need for bullet-proof vehicles, Nigerians will be their brother’s keeper.