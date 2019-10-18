PDP tackles Buhari over 6 new aides for Aisha

Main opposition in Nigeria political terrain, PDP has asked Buhari to explain the rationale behind the new six offices attached to his wife despite his promise to scrap it,and to also explain the source of fund to pay and maintain the offices, Six in number.

The party said the current administration is “extremely expensive” and urged the president to cut down cost of governance within the presidency and not through “cosmetic” means.

The party was reacting to new directives issued to senior government officials by the president including slashing of their estacodes.

Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, said while Buhari claims to reduce cost of governance, the presidency drains Nigeria’s valuable resources.

Ologbondiyan said: “While the PDP is still monitoring the implementation of directive to government functionaries on cost cut, the party tasks President Buhari to take the first step by immediately fulfilling his promise to reduce the Presidential fleet, as well as cut his over-bloated entourages and curtail the opulent lifestyle in the Presidency, which is daily flaunted before suffering and impoverished Nigerians.

“We invite Nigerians to note that the Buhari Presidency has proven to be extremely expensive and a major draining pipe for valuable resources, while millions of compatriots, who look up to government for solutions, wallow in hunger and acute poverty.

“The profligacy that permeates the Buhari Presidency had further manifested in the public fight between the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and President Buhari’s nephews over issues of opulent accommodation in our presidential villa.”

First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the approval of six aides to her office.

Mrs. Buhari expressed her feelings on Wednesday when she received wives of governors who visited her at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Those appointed are Dr. Mairo Al-Makura, Special Assistant on African First Ladies Peace Mission; and Mr. Muhammed Albishir as Special Assistant on Organisation of African First Ladies for Development.

Also appointed are Mr. Wole Aboderin, Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Organisations; and Mr. Aliyu Abdullahi as Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

Others are Zainab Kazeem, Special Assistant on Domestic and Social Events; and Funke Adesiyan, Personal Assistant on Domestic and Social Events in the office of the First Lady.

The appointments takes immediate effect.