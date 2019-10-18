Reactions, as Amaechi inspects Locomotives Trains for Nigeria in China

Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, is currently on a visit to China to inspect some of the locomotives (trains) built for Nigeria by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCRC).

Surrounded by some CCRC officials, the Nigerian minister test run one of the two motored cars at the company’s premises in Qisuyan district, Changzhou, China.

But, Nigerians expect much more, and they are reacting:

“People are using bullet speed-trains and railways, we are importing locomotive engines in 21st century.

“Very embarrassing and sad that Nigeria cannot build our own indigenous locomotives.

“When Kenya is about the second phase of their speed train, we are here launching locomotive. Shame.

“By the time China will cut their pounds of flesh,Nigeria will bleat like goat,China no send,if you owe them,no mercy.Na recolonization be that ooo,Nigerians get ready.