Revealed, Why Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos) is failing

The dominant factor working against Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos),is high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

GenCos, comprising gas-fired and hydro stations said that they could not generate 2,352.5 megawatts of electricity on Wednesday due to unavailability of distribution infrastructure

This is contained in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President, a copy of which was obtained in Abuja on Thursday.

The report also attributed the 2,352 .5 megawatts not generated to high frequency.

It also noted that 1.55 megawatts of electricity was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 1,551 megawatts was not generated due to unavailability of gas.

The report, however, said that the GenCos released an average of 3,500 MegaWatts-Hour of electricity into the national grid.

It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 98.87 megawatts from the 3,401 released on Tuesday.

The report said zero megawatts was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated over N1.94 billion due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure

The report said that the peak generation attained on Monday was 4, 140 megawatts.