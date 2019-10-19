Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Popular Pastor, David E. Wilson caught speaking in tongues during adulterous act

Younews Ng October 19, 2019

Pastor David E. Wilson was allegedly caught on live camera eating up a woman who is believed not to be his wife’s vagina.

Wilson, who leads the BibleWay Ministries & World Out Reach, Inc., is allegedly seen in the video going down on a woman who, according to all accounts, isn’t the woman he’s actually married to.

In the said video, the popular Texas gospel crusader could be heard speaking in tongues as he devours/licks the woman while the woman who could not hold the orgasm moan out loudly.

Many social media users have slammed the popular preacher for what they call shameful and disgraceful act ever since the video broke out while some people concluded that the preacher missed his calling as he is destined to be a great pornstar.

