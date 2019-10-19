Sanwo-Olu tasks Unilag on research, approves jetty for her waterfront

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has challenged students and scholars in the University of Lagos to engage in research that would provide solutions to urban challenges facing the State.

He also said the government was willing to collaborate with the institution for the growth of the State, he consented to the request by the authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to float a jetty at the school’s waterfront to complement transportation on the campus.

The Governor asked the school authorities to write a formal letter of request for immediate approval of the jetty, saying the Government would help the university to build capacity in water transportation.

Sanwo-Olu made the disclosure during his keynote speech at the International Week organised by the school.

He said: “I just had a discussion with the Vice Chancellor who informed me that the school needs a jetty to complement transportation within the campus. I have asked the authorities to formally make a request for immediate approval.

“We are ready to do all that this required to ease transportation challenges for our people. Just last week, we unveiled a collaboration with Uber with the launch of Uber

When approved, the Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said the jetty would facilitate ease of movement for members of the university living in Ikorodu and other riverine axes.

The VC told the Governor that the school had a committee of scholars engaging in applied research to proffer sustainable solutions to environmental challenges plaguing the state.

He said the University would welcome collaboration with the Government in any areas that would bring about more development in the State.