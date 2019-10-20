Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Another top police kidnapped, N50m demanded

October 20, 2019

The Area Commander, Suleja Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force, Mr. Isa Rambo, has been kidnapped by gunmen around Kaduna.

 Rambo, who is an Assistant Commissioner of Police, was kidnapped on his way to Jos on Saturday evening.

“He was kidnapped around Kaduna and was on his way to Jos along with his driver when they were attacked and whisked away. The kidnappers have made contact with us and are demanding a ransom of N50m.”

The victim is the second senior police officer to be abducted in the last three months.

In August, a Divisional Police Officer in Delta State identified as Okoro was abducted and released after a ransom of N3m was paid but the police denied the incident.

